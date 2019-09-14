American Diabetes Association Executive Director explains changes for Step Out event

“It also pays for research for Type 1 and Type 2, and for advocacy for people with diabetes in case there are any discrimination issues,” said Atwood. “The American Diabetes Association is important because diabetes is at epidemic proportions. It’s growing and it affects every part of your body. It’s the number one source of heart attacks. It’s the main source of amputation of lower extremities. It’s the number one cause of blindness in young adults. It’s a terrible disease.”