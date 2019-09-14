American Diabetes Association Executive Director explains changes for Step Out event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Diabetes Association of West Texas’ 26th annual Step Out event is happening Saturday, with a few changes.
The event, which is normally a walk, will have the option of a run this year. Walkers and runners will share the same path, with the route mostly in Mackenzie Park. Check-in, event festivities- including live music and food- will be at the start and finish line at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater.
The 3.1 mile run will start at 8 am, one hour earlier than the walkers.
Martha Atwood, the Executive Director of the regional chapter, says the number of people with diabetes in west Texas is over 120,000 and the proceeds will go towards camp No-Lo-Hi, an annual summer camp for kids with diabetes in Lubbock. There, they learn about their disease and have fun in the sun. Proceeds will also go towards medical research.
“It also pays for research for Type 1 and Type 2, and for advocacy for people with diabetes in case there are any discrimination issues,” said Atwood. “The American Diabetes Association is important because diabetes is at epidemic proportions. It’s growing and it affects every part of your body. It’s the number one source of heart attacks. It’s the main source of amputation of lower extremities. It’s the number one cause of blindness in young adults. It’s a terrible disease.”
This year’s theme is “Rockin’ diabetes”. Musicians will be placed along the route throughout Mackenzie Park to pump up the participants before they can enjoy a burger or two at the finish line.
7:30 A.M. - Run check-in
8:00 A.M. - Run starts and walkers check-in
8:50 A.M. - Opening
9:00 A.M. - Walk starts
You can still register, make a donation, or find more details at: diabetes.org/stepoutlubbock
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.