Car crashes into popular Ruidoso restaurant, killing one

Car crashes into popular Ruidoso restaurant, killing one
Ruidoso Farley's crash 9/13/2019 (Source: Viewer photo)
September 13, 2019 at 11:15 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 11:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Mexico DPS has confirmed a car crashed through the front of a popular Ruidoso restaurant, Friday night.

New Mexico State Police Uniform officers responded to a passenger vehicle that had crashed into the Farley’s Restaurant in Ruidoso, New Mexico, just before 7 p.m. on September 13.

DPS says the initial investigation revealed a 70-year-old woman was attempting to leave the Farley’s parking lot when she crashed into the restaurant.

One person was killed, and two others were injured. One was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries and one was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Car crashes through Farley’s in Ruidoso
Car crashes through Farley’s in Ruidoso (Source: Viewer photo)

This crash is still under investigation with the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.