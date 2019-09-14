END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scores and highlights from week three of The End Zone on KCBD:

Ira 72 Lueders-Avoca 0

Klondike 66 Wilson 18

Lorenzo 64 All Saints 14

Jayton 58 Chillicothe 8

Paducah 78 Claude 28

Floydada 28 Lockney 7

Sterling City 52 Hermleigh 0

Plainview 35 Lubbock 27

Friona 63 Muleshoe 14

Tulia 50 Sanford-Fritch 30

Ralls 34 Seagraves 6

Sudan 40 Crosbyton 14

Loop 50 Kress 44

Spur 76 Motley County 74

Whiteface 64 Sands 26

New Deal 21 Slaton 14

Abernathy 51 Wellington 6

Post 63 Roosevelt 6

Meadow 75 Anton 31

Ropes 44 O’Donnell 32

Idalou 38 Littlefield 21

Andrews 44 Levelland 19

Whitharral 44 Petersburg 33

Canyon 55 Lamesa 6

Seminole 27 Pecos 21

Midland Greenwood 49 Shallowater 14

New Home 69 Plains 6

Hale Center 57 Boys Ranch 6

Denver City 27 Alpine 12

Bovina 16 Smyer 8

Amherst 50 Hart 36

Wellman-Union 70 Southland 35

Olton 36 Farwell 26

Estacado 35 Caprock 14

Tahoka 28 Brownfield 24

Frenship 61 Lubbock-Cooper 53

Shamrock 36 Dimmitt 14

Grady 73 Silverton 44

Happy 40 Valley 36

Lubbock Christian 48 Sundown 28

Groom 82 Nazareth 46

Borden County 90 Knox City 44

WF Hirschi 70 Sweetwater 41

San Jacinto 63 Morton 18

Clovis 60 Monterey 27

