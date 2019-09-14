Former Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. E.C. Leslie dies at 88

Prior to his career in Lubbock ISD, Leslie signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the age of 19 and played on their minor league team for two years. He left baseball in 1952 to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned to baseball after the way and played for two additional years in the minor leagues. It was during his time with the Lubbock Hubbers that Leslie decided to make Lubbock his home.