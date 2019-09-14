How to watch Texas Tech vs. Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders (2-0) are taking their talents to Arizona for a night game against the Wildcats (1-1).
So, here is what you need to know on how to watch the Red Raiders take on the Arizona Wildcats in their final non-conference game of the year.
TIME: 9:30 p.m. (CT)
TV: ESPN (Dish: Channel 140, Suddenlink: Channel 35, DirecTV: Channel 206)
RADIO: Double T 97.3
STREAMING: Watch ESPN App
Note: Game transmission to Uverse and DirecTV may be affected by ongoing negotiations with AT&T and Disney.
