How to watch Texas Tech vs. Arizona
Texas Tech vs. Arizona (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Devin Ward | September 14, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:19 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders (2-0) are taking their talents to Arizona for a night game against the Wildcats (1-1).

So, here is what you need to know on how to watch the Red Raiders take on the Arizona Wildcats in their final non-conference game of the year.

TIME: 9:30 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN (Dish: Channel 140, Suddenlink: Channel 35, DirecTV: Channel 206)

RADIO: Double T 97.3

STREAMING: Watch ESPN App

For post-game reports, tune into KCBD Daybreak Sunday, KCBD Sports Xtra, or our website kcbd.com.

Note: Game transmission to Uverse and DirecTV may be affected by ongoing negotiations with AT&T and Disney.

