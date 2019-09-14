How to watch Texas Tech vs. Arizona

By Devin Ward | September 14, 2019 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:58 PM

TUSCON, Arizona (KCBD) - The Red Raiders (2-0) are taking their talents to the Grand Canyon State for a night game against the Arizona Wildcats (1-1).

So, here is what you need to know on how to watch the Red Raiders take on the Arizona Wildcats in their final non-conference game of the year.

  • TIME: 9:30 p.m. (CT)
  • TV: ESPN
  • (Dish: Channel 140, Suddenlink: Channel 35, Direct TV: Channel 206)
  • STREAMING: Watch ESPN App

For post-game reports, tune into KCBD Daybreak Sunday, KCBD Sports Xtra, or our website kcbd.com.

