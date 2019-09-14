Mild temperatures overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures remain warmer than average for the remainder of the weekend.
There is a slim chance of sprinkles or a light shower tonight.
Most areas remain dry.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s with light southerly winds.
Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.
The overall weather pattern does not change much in the coming days.
Highs warm into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on a daily basis with lows in the 60’s each morning.
We could see a pattern change late this coming week and next weekend, but models are not in agreement yet.
