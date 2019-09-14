Suicidal man shot, killed after pointing handgun at Plainview police

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A man threatening suicide was shot and killed after pointing his gun at Plainview police on Saturday morning.
Police received the call of three shots fired in the 1600 block of W. 11th Street at 8:45 a.m.
Plainview SWAT, DPS, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Plainview police crisis negotiators arrived at the scene to find a Hispanic man threatening suicide.
Police say after a standoff lasting an hour and 23 minutes, the man pointed his handgun at police and was shot and killed by a SWAT sniper and the first officer on the scene.
Texas Rangers are currently en route to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.