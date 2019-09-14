Warmer and Dry Conditions Begin Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Low lying clouds are creating some areas of low visibility for drivers this morning, but will give way through morning to sunshine.
Higher humidity levels make it feel sticky during the day as relatively calm southerly wind begins to usher in warmer air following the most recent cold front which brought the latest round of showers and storms across the South Plains.
Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with a very slim chance for some spotty showers to develop.
Overnight, clouds decrease and temperatures decrease into the mid 60′s again before a slow and gradual warming trend begins on Monday with dry conditions through Tuesday.
An area of low pressure in the northern US along with a few tropical disturbances will determine how the forecast changes from mid to late week.
For now, the latest data suggests that Lubbock may have a slim to very low chance for rain beginning on Tuesday evening as temperatures during the afternoons increase to the upper 80′s to low 90′s.
