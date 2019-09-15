Red Raiders fall to Arizona in final non-conference game

TUSCON, Arizona (KCBD) - A game that was expected to be an offensive shootout, actually turned into a defensive battle.
Both teams didn’t have the start to the game that they would have wanted.
Texas Tech was the first to get on the scoreboard in first quarter when SaRodorick Thompson scored from the one-yard line.
Arizona would respond with 13 unanswered points to go into the halftime break with a 13-7 lead.
Red Raider fans had a scare in the third quarter when Alan Bowman went down with pain in his left shoulder. Bowman would return to the game and on the next drive he led the Red Raiders down the field, capped off with a McLane Mannix touchdown catch.
Texas Tech had a 14-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but just three seconds in, Arizona would score off a one-yard run from Gary Brightwell.
On the next Arizona drive, the Wildcats scored a touchdown on 12 plays, covering 99 yards and taking seven plus minutes off the clock.
The Wildcats ran the ball most of that drive, and it seemed that touchdown was the dagger for the Red Raiders.
With the 28-14 loss to Arizona, Texas Tech falls to 2-1 on the season.
Up next, the Red Raiders will have a bye week before they hit the road to take on Oklahoma and start Big 12 Conference play.
