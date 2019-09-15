Slow Warming Trend With Few Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today has started with temperatures in the mid 60′s feeling a little chilly to some who may need a light sweater early in the day.
Mostly clear sky this morning will develop clouds as the day progresses and warm air continues to move into the region bringing temperatures this afternoon into the mid to upper 80′s and low 90′s off of the Caprock.
High UV index will require sunscreen for skin protection while outdoors and a very slim chance that an umbrella may be needed later in the day with a few scattered and very isolated showers possibly developing areas with sprinkles to light rainfall.
Tomorrow morning temperatures dip back into the mid 60′s and will begin a slow warming trend for afternoon temperatures as the air begins to dry enough for highs to reach the low 90′s by Tuesday afternoon.
Few rain chances look to favor the extended forecast, though a couple of elements may change as the week continues so we will be watching some tropical activity as well as the upper level system sitting off of the northwest coast in anticipation of our next weather maker.
