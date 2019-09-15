Texas South Plains Honor Flight veterans head to DC Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD is proud to travel with veterans from the Texas South Plains Honor Flight as they head to Washington, DC to see the memorials built to honor the wars they fought for us.
Veterans from World War 2, Korea and Vietnam filled the Frenship 9th Grade Center cafeteria for a luncheon on Saturday, before they begin their three-day trip to DC.
The trip begins as they board their flight Sunday morning. Thanks to your generosity through our telethon and other fundraisers, the trip is all-expenses paid for the veterans.
KCBD will be with those veterans every step of the way next week and will bring your reports on air and online.
