Texas Tech faces first road test at Arizona

This will be the first meeting between Texas Tech and Arizona since 1989 as the Red Raiders are 26-4-2 all-time against its former Border Conference rival. Tech has won eight of the last 11 meetings against the Wildcats with one of those games being a 17-17 tie in 1979. Over its seven-game winning streak against the Miners, Texas Tech has averaged 19.1 points as its margin of victory. The Red Raiders routed UTEP, 69-20, in its last visit to Jones AT&T Stadium, marking their most points versus the Miners in series history.