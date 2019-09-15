Texas Tech facing Arizona in first road game of season

Slow down Khalil Tate: Coming into this game, the Red Raider defense has been solid but really hasn't been tested against a power-five offense yet. So, coming into the game - I think it will be a shootout in the desert, lead by two of the nations top passers in Alan Bowman and Khalil Tate. Tate is a dual-threat quarterback that busted out onto the scene in 2017 but struggles when he has pressure on him. Get this, last season when he was under pressure - Tate completed less than 40-percent of his passes. So, it is vital that the front seven gets some pressure, forces him to scramble, and if they can do that - then they could possibly capitalize on an interception.