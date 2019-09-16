Bodies of 4 children recovered after Florida mom found slain, officials say

PRESS CONFERENCE: MOTHER FOUND DECEASED AND HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BELIEVED TO BE THOSE OF THE MISSING CHILDREN Marion County, Florida [Monday, September 16, 2019] – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives have confirmed that they have located the remains of four children in Brantley County, Georgia. Detectives believe the remains may be those of four missing Marion County children: Cameron Bowers (DOB 9/12/2009), Preston Bowers (DOB 8/22/2014), Mercalli Jones (12/09/2016), and Aiyana Jones (DOB 8/10/2018). Earlier today, detectives confirmed they had located the body of Casei Jones (DOB 12/23/1986), the mother of the four missing children, in Brantley County, Georgia. On Saturday, September 14, the family of Casei Jones contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to report her as missing. The family stated they had not seen her for approximately six (6) weeks. Detectives developed the victim’s husband, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. (DOB: 5/1/1981), as a person of interest. On Sunday, September 15, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was located in Brantley County, Georgia, following a traffic accident. Casei Jones’ remains were found in the vehicle that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was driving at the time of the accident. He later led detectives to the remains of four children. Although the remains have not been positively identified, detectives believe they are the remains of the four missing children. Based upon the evidence located during the investigation and interviews with Michael Jones by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, it is believed that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. murdered the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home, located at 14680 SE 86th Terrace. Detectives believe he stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Brantley County, Georgia. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Jones for having committed the offense of Second Degree Murder in Marion County, Florida. More charges may be forthcoming.