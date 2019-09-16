City of Lubbock announces finalists for police chief position

Floyd has over 29 years of law enforcement experience and has been the Police Chief for the City of Temple, Texas since 2015. Prior to assuming command in Temple, he served over 25 years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, rising to the rank of Major. Floyd has earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Baker University in Business Administration. He has attended the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and many other leadership programs. Floyd is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA).