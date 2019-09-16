Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a child.
- LPD received the call around 5:30 a.m. Sunday from the 7000 block of Avenue S.
- Homicide detectives are investigating but no information has been released about the cause or the circumstances around the child’s death.
Oil prices are on the rise after a weekend attack on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
- The Trump administration is keeping watch and says some sort of action might be forthcoming.
- The weekend drone attack cut oil production and sent prices soaring.
- The United States blames Iran for the attack, although a Yemeni group claimed responsibility.
Frontman of the rock group The Cars, Ric Ocasek, has died at the age of 75.
- Ocasek’s wife reportedly found him unresponsive around 4 p.m. Sunday in his New York home, where he was pronounced dead.
- The cause of his death is currently unkown.
- The Cars, which was formed in the 70s, is famed for songs such as “Just What I Needed" and “My Best Friend’s Girl.”
The United Auto Workers Union went on strike at midnight.
- This is the first auto strike in more than a decade. Negotiations will start again later this morning at 10 a.m. local time.
- UAW officials said their members deserve better pay and benefits, and also said the strike was a last resort.
- The auto maker could lose some $250 million a day at its assembly plants.
