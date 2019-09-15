Dry now, but rain chances increasing later this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The overall weather pattern does not change much in the coming days.
Highs warm into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on a daily basis with lows in the 60’s each morning.
Rain chances are slim the next two or three days.
Moisture levels increase across the area later this week. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for our area Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead, a few models suggest a taste of fall invading our area in about a week.
Models disagree on this and only time will tell.
Next Monday will be the first day of Autumn, so if that happens, it will be perfect timing.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.