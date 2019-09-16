Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes breaks Chiefs, NFL record with stunning second quarter

OAKLAND, California (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t score a point in the first, third or fourth quarters of their game against the Raiders, but they didn’t have to.
Mahomes threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
That is the most yards in any quarter since 2008 when Drew Brees had a fourth-quarter performance that included 294 passing yards.
According to CBS Sports, the second quarter performance was good enough for a Chiefs record.
But it wasn’t just a Chiefs record that he broke, Mahomes also broke an NFL record.
