KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Summer

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Summer
By Michael Cantu | September 16, 2019 at 6:52 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:52 AM
Summer, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 16.
Summer, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 16. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Summer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Summer is a 1.5-year-old lab-pittie mix.

She is a calm, warm and affectionate dog who loves to snuggle and kiss.

Summer’s adoption fees for Monday, Sept. 16, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Russell

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.