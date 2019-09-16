LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There will be little change in our weather today or tomorrow. Which means mild mornings, very warm to somewhat hot afternoons, and little chance of rain. Our next potential rain-maker, however, is in our sights.
Overall our sky will be partly cloudy, though ranging from fair to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will range from the mild 60s in the morning to very warm 80s and somewhat hot 90s in the afternoon. Winds will generally be light, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
Isolated storms are possible today and tomorrow over the far western viewing in the late afternoon and evening.
A few storms, a slight chance of rain, may pop up late Wednesday.
Storm and rain chances increase slightly late Thursday and increase again Friday through Saturday. The best chance of rain currently appears to be Friday into Saturday.
Slightly cooler temperatures will accompany showers and follow a cold front anticipated Friday night or early Saturday. The cold front is not expected to be particularly strong but may enhance storm and shower activity.
Autumn "officially" begins with the Autumnal Equinox, a week from today.
KCBD’s First Freeze Contest is back. Guess the exact day, hour, AND minute of Lubbock’s first freeze and you could win a $5,000 Shopping Spree at Yates Flooring Center! Drop by Yates at 1901 West Loop 289 - 19th and Frankford - during regular store hours to enter the contest. Entries must be received by end of business three days prior to the first freeze for your guess to qualify. Visit the Contest section at kcbd.com for the official contest rules.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 90°, five degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 64°, five degrees above the average for the date. The September 15 record low is 42° (1993) and the record high 99° (1956 and 1965). For today, September 16, Lubbock’s average low is 59° and the high 84°. The record low is 42° (1951) and the record high 100° (1965).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:53 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:32 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.