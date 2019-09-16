Police identify suicidal man shot, killed after shooting gun at Plainview police

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A man threatening suicide was shot and killed after pointing his gun at Plainview police on Saturday morning.
Police received the call of three shots fired in the 1600 block of W. 11th Street at 8:45 a.m.
Plainview SWAT, DPS, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Plainview police crisis negotiators arrived at the scene to find a Hispanic man threatening suicide.
Police say after a standoff lasting an hour and 23 minutes, the man pointed his handgun at police and was shot and killed by a SWAT sniper and the first officer on the scene.
The suicidal subject was identified as Jose Orona. During the standoff, Orona aimed his weapon at police and three rounds were fired – one by the subject and two by officers. The two officers are currently on administrative leave, the Texas Rangers are investigating and autopsy results are pending.
