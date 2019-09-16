Multiple reports: Red Raiders QB Alan Bowman out several weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple sources are reporting that Red Raider QB Alan Bowman could be out as many as 6-8 weeks due to injury.
KCBD Sports has contacted Texas Tech, but they haven’t officially confirmed the reports yet.
If true, in Bowman’s absence, Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey will take over QB responsibilities for the Red Raiders. Tyner has seen action this season as the backup.
Bowman was shaken up in Saturday’s loss to Arizona, but after going to the locker room, he returned the next series.
Bowman went 30-55 for 311 yards. He threw a touchdown and an interception.The Red Raiders are in a bye week and next visit Oklahoma 11 a.m., September 28.
