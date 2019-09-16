Stagnant weather pattern through Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The local weather pattern remains stagnant the next two or three days.
Temperatures remain warmer than average with plenty of humidity in the forecast too.
Rain chances are slim the next two or three days, but slim chances exist Wednesday and Thursday.
Moisture levels increase across the entire area later this week.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for our area Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures remain rather mild with comfortable morning lows and warm afternoons each day.
Models are still advertising a cold front early next week, but differ on the timing.
Late Monday or Tuesday of next week may offer drier air and a touch of fall in the air.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.