Suspect arrested after police chase from Levelland to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joe Louis Garcia, 28, is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $10,250. He is charged with evading in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, the chase started in Levelland around midnight in the area of Austin and West Avenues. There is no word on why the chase started – yet.
The chase went from Levelland into Lubbock and all through Lubbock, according to the chief. The chase ended around 1:40 a.m. Monday around 34th Street.
Chief Garcia said the vehicle was “spiked a few times” by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Levelland Police, Hockley County Sheriff and Lubbock County Sheriff all assisted.
Chief Garcia says video from the police and sheriff vehicles show the suspect throwing bags of meth out of the car during the chase.
A female was also in the vehicle, but the chief does not believe she was arrested.
