Battling back: Muleshoe student beats cancer and becomes inspiration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a trick play that Matthew Alarcon never saw coming, and an opponent that no one ever wants to face.
"We got the MRI and got the results that same night," Alarcon said. "We found out that I had a brain tumor that wasn't supposed to be cancerous but it was."
Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, but before that, he was a varsity football player his sophomore year.
"And, the last game - I think we were at area (round of the playoffs), I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). And, so four months into my ACL therapy, I was at a doctors appointment and when they released me - I got blurry vision out of nowhere," Matt Alarcon said.
From there, his journey began.
From six rounds of chemo to three surgeries, Matt was determined to defeat his life's biggest obstacle and his team was by his side.
"I was all said because I thought I was alone there," Alarcon said. "And, one day they came in and surprised me. I didn't even know, they came in from behind me and surprised me. I was crying, they were crying, we were all crying. It was emotional but I loved it."
The love and support that he received, not only from his team but from the entire Muleshoe community lead him to the biggest victory of his career.
"Well, he is a huge inspiration to this program and the whole community," Mules head football coach Lee Walker said. "His work ethic and his story of battling back from adversity has been a great life lesson for a lot of our young athletes."
Backed by his family, friends, and faith.
Matt has conquered the pain and chaos, and now his goal in life is to keep inspiring.
“I thank God that I am still here and that I can be a part of this team,” Matthew Alarcon said. “Just, to fight and to inspire them to keep going.”
