Clovis man sentenced to 11 years for pointing gun at 3 kids and their grandfather

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - A Clovis man was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Curry County court records, 39-year-old Alfonso Rodriguez became enraged while dropping his girlfriend’s children off at their grandparent’s home on April 29, 2019.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb says Rodriguez pulled a firearm and pointed it at the grandpa and three children. He then ran from the scene. Rodriguez was arrested a few days later by the Clovis Police Department.
Judge Matthew Chandler presided over the case and found that the defendant was a habitual offender and a danger to the community based on his extensive criminal history. Judge Chandler stated that the trauma the children went through because of the incident weighed heavily on the court’s conscience.
Rodriguez was sentenced to the maximum of 11 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence was enhanced pursuant to the habitual offender act and also due to the use of a firearm.
