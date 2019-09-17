Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two people were injured in a truck-pedestrian collision around 9 p.m. Monday near 89th Street and University Avenue.
- Police say one person has serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.
- Both were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
The search for a new Lubbock police chief is winding down after former Chief Greg Stevens announced his retirement back in April and now the search is down to three finalists: Neal Barron, Floyd Mitchell and Richard Bash.
- Barron has served with the Lubbock Police Department for more than 23 years and currently serves as assistant chief of LPD’s Bureau of Operations.
- Mitchell has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience and has been the police chief for the City of Temple since 2015.
- Bash has more than 29 years of experience with the Columbus, Ohio Division of Police where he rose to the rank of deputy chief.
Texas Tech released a statement Monday afternoon and said Quarterback Alan Bowman will be out for several weeks because of a shoulder injury he suffered Saturday night playing Arizona.
- Grad transfer Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey are in line to take over the top spot.
- Tech has a bye week this week. Their next game is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Oklahoma.
In international news, Hurricane Humberto poses no direct threat to the United States but will hit Bermuda as early as Wednesday.
- Today, it’s moving east and farther away from the southeastern U.S.
- The hurricane continues to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, which is close to a Category 2 hurricane and is only expected to get stronger as the week goes on.
