Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally celebrates 50th Anniversary

RUIDOSO, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally celebrates 50 years this September 18th- 22nd, 2019.
In 1969, the annual gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts was called ‘Aspencade’. The event would draw thousands travelling the post card scenery of the Southwest, eventually ending in Ruidoso, a beautiful community nestled in the tall pines of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Fast forward to 2019, the event is called, The Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally and it draws over 20,000 each September.
The rally’s past owners were retiring, and this heritage event was in danger of not continuing. The new owners, father and son team Humberto and Blayne Maldonado, have taken over to continue the tradition.
“We’ve watched this event almost our entire lives,” said Humberto Maldonado. “For us we want to not only see this event a huge success but lay the groundwork for the next 50 years as well.”
As part of the 50th Anniversary, the Golden Aspen Motorcycle rally will feature five days of vendor exhibits.
Saturday night a concert features an AC/DC all-female tribute group named, ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’s’. The concert will be at the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino.
This event brings much needed revenue to the village of Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.
Locals get in for free on Wednesday, with proper ID.
The non-profit partner of the rally is the Biker’s League Assistance, Inc. They will be selling items to raise money for their organization. Bikers Assistance Group, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the education and awareness of drivers sharing the road with motorcycles.
They provide, on a case-by-case basis, emergency funds for motorcycle riders injured by drivers not paying attention to their surroundings or distracted by cell phones, texting and alcohol as well as any other activity that may cause injury or even death to innocent bikers.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.