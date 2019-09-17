Grand jury indicts 3 involved in robbery which led to police K-9, 14-year old boy being shot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of being involved in an aggravated robbery that led to a police K-9 being shot.
According to police records, the guns found in the vehicle of the robbery suspects were listed as stolen from a Gebo’s in Littlefield on Aug. 7.
A report by LPD states a gold Ford pickup was stolen around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 29th Street on Aug. 20. Nearly two hours later, five suspects drove into the parking lot of the Overton Hotel, at 2322 Mac Davis Lane, robbed an employee at gunpoint at hit him with the handle of a gun.
About 30 minutes later police spotted the truck and started a short pursuit, which ended near the 4200 block of Avenue N. The suspects ran out of the truck and all but one were able to get away.
A police K-9 and his handler ran after the one suspect, who was a 14-year-old boy, and caught up with him in a backyard. That suspect shot at the officer and hit the K-9 twice. The officer shot back, hitting the suspect, and was able to take him into custody. He was taken to UMC where he was treated and released to the custody of Hockley County, where he was wanted on an unrelated warrant.
When police investigated the scene, they found the 14-year-old had a stolen gun. While searching the suspected stolen truck police also found another stolen gun.
A day later, 17-year-old Dornnell Moore was arrested as a suspect in the aggravated robbery.
Police were then told 20-year-old Jermaine Hardrick played a part in the robbery. Police were able to find Hardrick and arrested him. While searching Hardrick’s vehicle, police found four more guns that were believed to be stolen from Littlefield. Hardrick is now charged with four counts of theft of a firearm and aggravated robbery.
Police were also able to take 17-year-old Cameron Stacey into custody for his alleged part in the robbery, but there was no indication that he was tied to the stolen guns.
There is another juvenile suspect in this case who is still at large.
Moore, Stacey, and Hardrick were indicted on charges of aggravated robbery.
All three are still in the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds of $200,000 or more.
