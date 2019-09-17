Healthwise: September is for Sepsis Awareness

Dr John Griswold, a surgeon and Texas Tech Physician, was aware of her illness at the time and was consulted in the case. He says Lucretia was an example of the one in five cases in which the patient is generally a healthy person, but develops sepsis. Unfortunately, amputation was the only way to save her life. He says, "In Miss McCutcheon’s situation, there were several things that came together that made this outcome so sad. And she lost her hands and feet. If a patient, or person or family can recognize the problem and get to the hospital quickly, that’s the start of beating sepsis. This is in the bucket of ‘better to be safe than sorry’. Don’t think it will probably get better. It’s just a cold. It’s just the flu, an intestinal infection. If it’s not getting better, not progressing the way it should, and you feel like something is wrong,