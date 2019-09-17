Isolated evening showers and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain chances are slim the next two or three days, but a few showers and storms are possible west of Lubbock this evening.
Most areas will likely remain dry.
We can expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60’s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies and a slim chance of a shower and thunderstorm, mainly west of Lubbock. Highs top out in the lower 90’s.
Moisture levels increase across the entire area later this week due to Tropical Storm Imelda which made landfall today southwest of Houston.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms for our area Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures remain rather mild with comfortable morning lows and warm afternoons each day.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.