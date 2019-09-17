KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Xela

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Xela, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Xela is a 3-year-old heeler-mix, who is spayed and is one of the longest stay pets with LAS.
She is smart and athletic, ready for some Frisbee playing or other agility training, for that matter.
Xela’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
