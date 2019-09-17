Man who posted death threat on KCBD, LPD social media arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has arrested a man who posted a death threat on KCBD NewsChannel 11 and LPD media sites.
The person, who’s identity has not been confirmed but is on Facebook as Daniel Gadson, made a very specific threat against another person and said they would kill them “THIS\ MORNING OR NIGHT.”
He was found in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard earlier today and taken into custody. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
The specific charges against this person have not been listed as of now.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.