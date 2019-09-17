Occidental teams up with South Plains Food Bank to serve rural areas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - All it took was one phone call from Occidental to the South Plains Food Bank (SPFB) to make a big impact for their mobile pantry program, according to SPFB team members.
Occidental is considered the Permian Basin’s Number one producer. They offered to partner with the SPFB to launch a mobile pantry program, expanding service to new locations within a six-county service area.
SPFB’s CEO David Weaver says that without partnerships like the one with Occidental, it would be harder to reach and feed more people.
“We are nothing but grateful for this donation from Occidental,” Weaver said. “Our staff can now utilize the new truck and new sites in our rural communities to help all who need.”
The mobile pantry truck has begun delivering food boxes to communities in the SPFB service area, where rising food costs and limited access to fresh food is impacting many Texans in the region.
The new pantry distribution sites are opening soon in conjunction with the mobile pantry truck launch and the first locations will open in Sundown and Snyder.
Sundown has started the screening process to identify clients needing assistance and Snyder will start screening in a few weeks. The counties to be added to the service area include: Gaines, Hockley, Kent, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum.
With Occidental’s donation, the SPFB will also be able to provide more meals to communities in its 20-county service area.
“The assistance the South Plains Food Bank provides is critical for many West Texans living in remote areas that lack hunger-relief programs and have limited fresh food available,” said Rob Peterson, Senior Vice President, Permian Enhanced Oil Recovery, Occidental. “As a community partner, Occidental supports organizations whose work strengthens Permian communities so they continue to thrive.”
