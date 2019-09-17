Pedestrian killed after hit by pickup Monday night

Pedestrian killed after hit by pickup Monday night
89th and University wreck (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | September 16, 2019 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 12:43 PM

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department has identified a 59-year-old man as the person who was killed Monday night after he was hit by a pickup truck near 89th Street and University Avenue.

Frank Sanchez was heading south in his wheelchair on the right side of the lane when he was hit around 9 p.m., according to LPD. Those who were in the truck stayed at the scene after calling for help.

Sanchez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.