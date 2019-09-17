Pedestrian killed after hit by pickup Monday night

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department has identified a 59-year-old man as the person who was killed Monday night after he was hit by a pickup truck near 89th Street and University Avenue.
Frank Sanchez was heading south in his wheelchair on the right side of the lane when he was hit around 9 p.m., according to LPD. Those who were in the truck stayed at the scene after calling for help.
Sanchez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating this incident.
