Texas Tech University sets records with fall enrollment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University says records were broken in multiple categories with fall enrollment numbers released Monday.
According to the report from Texas Tech, records were set in total enrollment, graduate enrollment, graduation rates, National Merit Finalists and Presidential Scholarships awarded.
Texas Tech providing these numbers from 2019:
- Overall enrollment – 38,803 students, the 10th straight year of record enrollment.
- Graduate enrollment – 6,241 students, record
- Overall National Merit Finalists, all classes – 67, an increase of 15 percent from 2018, record total
- Presidential Scholarship recipients – 2,510 freshmen (up 7.9 percent from 2018) and 860 transfer students (up 27.5 percent from 2018)
- First-year retention rate: 87 percent, school record.
- Five-year graduation rate – 58 percent, highest in school history
- Six-year graduating rate – 61 percent, second highest in school history
Texas Tech includes the average SAT score also increased to 1,171 for 2019.
