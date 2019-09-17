5th annual Shred-A-Thon scheduled for Oct. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fifth annual Shred-A-Thon happening Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can protect your sensitive information by dropping off documents like tax returns, junk mail and any other paperwork, and we’ll shred it all for free. Residential shredding only and no plastic, glass, or metal please.
You can drop off documents from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lubbock File Room located at 510 34th Street.
The event is sponsored by FirstBank & Trust, Lubbock File Room and KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Donations for American Diabetes Association will be accepted
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.