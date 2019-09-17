5th annual Shred-A-Thon scheduled for Oct. 9

5th Annual Shred-A-Thon is scheduled for Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 7 am – 2 pm at Lubbock File Room. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | September 17, 2019 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 10:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fifth annual Shred-A-Thon happening Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can protect your sensitive information by dropping off documents like tax returns, junk mail and any other paperwork, and we’ll shred it all for free. Residential shredding only and no plastic, glass, or metal please.

You can drop off documents from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lubbock File Room located at 510 34th Street.

The event is sponsored by FirstBank & Trust, Lubbock File Room and KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Donations for American Diabetes Association will be accepted

