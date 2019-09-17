TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 in custody after police chase that stalled traffic throughout MSFW

Police have blocked off parts of Marsha Sharp near Quaker Avenue. No details have been provided on this situation. (Source: TxDOT traffic cameras)
By Michael Cantu | September 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:38 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has one person in custody after a police chase that started around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Quaker Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Traffic was stalled throughout the freeway but by around 8:30 a.m. was flowing again. Officers were forced to block off Quaker and MSFW because of this chase.

Areas near Milwaukee, Slide and Quaker were backed up for a while until police were able to take control of the situation.

