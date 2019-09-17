Wet and cooler weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is on the way, with a good chance of rain and slightly cooler for much of the viewing area. But first, it's more of the same.
Once again, the day will begin mostly sunny, then this afternoon partly cloudy with our late afternoon and early evening sky mostly cloudy. A shower or two may develop over the western viewing area, but the potential for measurable rainfall is low. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s west to mid-90s east. Winds will generally be light, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
Still little change tomorrow, though a stray storm or two will be a little more likely than today. Temperatures will range from the mild 60s in the morning to very warm 80s and somewhat hot 90s in the afternoon. Winds will generally be light, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
Storm and rain chances increase slightly late Thursday and increase again Friday through Saturday. The best chance of rain currently appears to be late Friday into late Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures will accompany the showers and increased cloud cover.
Autumn "officially" begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 AM Monday.
First Freeze Contest
KCBD’s First Freeze Contest is back. If you guess the exact day, hour, AND minute of Lubbock’s first freeze you could win a $5,000 Shopping Spree at Yates Flooring Center! Drop by Yates at 1901 West Loop 289 - 19th and Frankford - during regular store hours to enter the contest. Entries must be received by end of business three days prior to the first freeze for your guess to qualify. Visit the Contest section at kcbd.com for the official contest rules.
