Consider this: Honor, Courage, and Closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The word honor has different meanings. it can be a verb or a noun.
If we do what is right, we honor our commitments. If we show pride in giving back, we are honored to help others. And if we have great respect for sacrifice, we honor our heroes.
The veterans that travel every year on the South Plains Honor Flight have embodied every meaning of the word honor.
Many in my family have served, including both of my grandfathers. and I’ve seen first hand the sacrifices that come with service. That’s why I am honored to continue supporting the mission of the South Plains Honor Flight.
This week, we’ve brought you the inspiring stories of the men and women traveling to see the memorials built in their honor.
Devoting yourself to the cause of freedom takes courage. and for those who have seen the horrors of war first-hand, it takes the same courage to confront those memories face to face.
You see, the mission of the Honor Flight is to honor and serve those who have served us. And it’s also to provide closure.
So Consider This: I invite you to join me in supporting the mission of the honor flight. click on Consider This at KCBD.com and you’ll find a link to donate online. Let’s do our part to make this happen for every local veteran on the South Plains.
I know they would be honored.
