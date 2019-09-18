Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the South Plains Honor Flight arrived home late last night after three days in our nation’s capitol visiting war memorials, historic sights and the U.S. Capitol.
- Tuesday, the group visited Quantico National Cemetery, where veterans from the Missing in America Project are laid to rest and the National Museum of the Marine Corp.
- The final wreath laying was at the Washington Navy Yard and National Museum of the United States Navy.
- The group arrived home two hours later than planned but that didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at the Lubbock airport to give them a heroes welcome home.
- Read more here: South Plains Honor Flight return delayed, set to return to Lubbock by 10:30 p.m.
Testimony will continue today in the trial of a Lubbock man who led police on a high speed chase in 2017 while shooting at them.
- Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Caudill is facing several charges, which include aggravated assault of a public servant.
- During testimony Tuesday, dashcam video of the chase and bodycam video was shown to the jury.
- Testimony resumes today at 9 a.m.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway project was hosted Tuesday morning.
- The project is designated to memorialize, honor and recognize the victims of the May 11,1970 tornado that left 26 people dead.
- The memorial will be at Avenue Q and Glenna Goodacre Boulevard and is expected to be completed by the 50th anniversary of the tornado next year.
- Read that story here: 1970’s Lubbock Tornado survivors talk about future memorial
Right now, the Houston area is bracing for what could be the worst rainfall since Hurricane Harvey after Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall Tuesday.
- Today, many schools are closed in both Houston and Galveston as flash flood watches cover more than 7 million people.
- Several inches of rain fell in many areas, some even saw five inches in just a few hours.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Imelda could bring heavy rainfall, flooding to Houston area
