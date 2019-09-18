Drowning child pulled from Lobo Lake

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A drowning child was pulled from Lobo Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
First responders got the call around 2 p.m. They arrived to find the child had been pulled from the lake and City of Levelland employees were performing CPR.
The child was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, a small child around the age of 2 was playing at Lobo Lake Park on the playground equipment in the 1100 block of Avenue H. The male toddler wandered off and fell into the water.
The 2 female guardians noticed the child in the water and went to try to get him out.
The City of Levelland Parks Director and a parks employee were there working on the park when they heard the screams.
The City of Levelland employees pulled the child out of the water and performed CPR until medics could arrive.
When medics got there, they were able to revive the child and he was taken to the Levelland hospital.
“They did a phenomenal job,” said Chief Garcia. “I am extremely proud of the phenomenal job they did rescuing this child until paramedics could arrive. This child survived because of what they did.”
