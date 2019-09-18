Gary Goff sworn in as assistant District Attorney for Hockley County

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A new assistant district attorney has been sworn in for the 286th District Court, which covers Hockley and Cochran Counties.
Gary Goff was the former district attorney for the 286th District Court.
The former assistant district attorney, Trey Hill, resigned to take another job as a prosecutor in Dawson County last month.
Chris Dennis, the District Attorney, resigned on Sept. 6.
According to Goff’s interview with the Levelland & Hockley County News Press, Dennis still has administrative responsibilities.
“[Dennis] still has administrative responsibilities or powers that still exist, even though he is not eligible to hold the office and has resigned,” Goff said. “So, he hired me to be the assistant district attorney.”
Goff told the News Press he has no desire to come out of retirement to lobby for the district attorney appointment.
Governor Greg Abbott is tasked with appointing a replacement district attorney who will serve the remainder of Dennis’s term.
Dennis entered into the office in 2012 and his term was set to expire in Dec. 2020.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.