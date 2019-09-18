Hobbs, NM woman arrested after child dies in hot car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 41-year-old Hobbs, New Mexico woman was arrested by police, charged with abandonment of a child resulting in death, after she is said to have left a 2-year-old girl in the backseat of her vehicle.
The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the 1800 block of North Turner Street. Authorities were called when the child was found unresponsive, according to the Hobbs Police Department.
Officials pronounced the 2-year-old dead at the scene.
After an initial investigation, police found the child was in the care of 41-year-old Tammie Brooks who was supposed to drop the child off before she went to work. Brooks picked up the child at 6:30 a.m. but instead of going to the 2-year-old’s daycare facility she went straight to work, according to Hobbs PD.
Throughout that time the child stayed in the backseat until Brooks realized she was there.
Brooks is currently in the Hobbs City Jail waiting to be arraigned. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.