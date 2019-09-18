1 hospitalized after morning wreck near Idalou

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Parts of U.S. Highway 62 were blocked off after a crash between a semi-truck and pickup truck reported just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the pickup was injured in this crash.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the pickup was going west on the highway when it hit the semi.
The driver of the pickup was taken to University Medical Center for injuries he suffered in that crash. DPS troopers do not believe his injuries are life-threatening, but a trooper is currently en route to see if there are any updates to his condition.
The driver of the semi is not said to have suffered any injuries.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.