Lubbock Woman Loves Life, Despite Loss of Hands and Feet

Sepsis Alliance estimates that 38 people every day in this country suffer an amputation because of sepsis and that 60 percent of those amputations are preventable. Dr. John Griswold is a surgeon at UMC and Director of the Clinical Research Institute at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He was consulted on Lucretia’s case when she came to the hospital. He says her situation was unusual because it was a worst case scenario, aside from death. He hopes others will be more aware of the danger and seek medical treatment before the illness is advanced. He says, “If a patient or person or family can recognize the problem and get to the hospital quickly, that’s the start of beating sepsis.”