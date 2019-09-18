Red Raiders Big 12 Conference Basketball Schedule announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a non-conference schedule that includes games with Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa and DePaul, the Red Raiders should be tested and prepared as they go through their tough 18-game Big 12 schedule.
The Conference released the schedule on Wednesday. Texas Tech rings in the New Year of 2020 hosting Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech then hosts Baylor at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7.
The first Big 12 road test is at West Virginia at 5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11.
The rest of the Big 12 schedule has the Red Raiders at Kansas State Jan. 14, hosting Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, at TCU at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, hosting West Virginia Jan. 29, at Kansas Feb. 1, hosting Oklahoma 8 p.m. Feb. 4, at Texas Feb. 8, hosting TCU at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Oklahoma State at noon, Feb. 15, hosting Kansas State at 8 p.m. Feb. 19, at Iowa State 5 p.m., Feb. 22 at Oklahoma 8 p.m. Feb. 25, hosting Texas 11 a.m. Feb. 29, at Baylor 8 p.m. Mar. 2 and they close out the regular season hosting Kansas 1 p.m. Mar. 7.
Texas Tech won a share of the Big 12 regular season title, going 14-4 in conference play last year, including a strong 8-1 at home.
The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship is March 11 to 14 in Kansas City.
