Steve Gomez thankful to be at LCU with the Lady Chaps
Lady Chaps projected to defend Heartland Conference Title. (Source: LCU Athletics)
By Pete Christy | September 18, 2019 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCU Lady Chap Basketball Coach Steve Gomez spoke at my monthly men’s lunch today. It was a powerful and moving message. He told us his team lives by three Lady Chap Commandments: Thou shall not be stupid. Thou shall not be selfish and Thou shall not be sorry. It helped his program win their second NCAA Division II National Championship last season.

You can watch Steve Gomez’s entire message here.

This year’s Lady Chap team will enter the Lone Star Conference with 22 Conference games. To prepare for that, LCU has an amazing exhibition schedule lined up with some of the Top NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs. Coach Gomez knows it will help his team.

“We will go to the University of Texas and play on October 28th, a Monday night. Then two days later, we drive up to Waco and play Baylor on the 30th of October. We get a few days break to prepare for our next trip at Mississippi State on Monday November 4th. It’s quite a Top 15 type of schedule: National Champions, Final Four type teams. It will be great.”

Steve Gomez is so thankful to be working at Lubbock Christian University. He says winning the National Title has brought positive attention to the University.

“Hopefully people are coming to know Lubbock Christian University for its environment, academics and athletics. We want people to know about it. We want people to know about Lubbock, Texas and Lubbock Christian University. Hopefully it will draw some interest, some students and some fans.”

