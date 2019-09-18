Stormy end to the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We can expect little change in our weather over the next 24 hours or so, but a significant change will follow. As our team has noted over the past several days or so, wetter and (at least slightly) cooler weather is on the way.
First, the next 24 hours or so.
This afternoon will be hot with a partly cloudy sky and a slight breeze. There may be a few isolated storms over the western KCBD viewing area. There is little chance a storm will make it into the Lubbock or Plainview areas. If one does, it would be in the late afternoon through mid-evening. Highs will be highs in the 90s.
Tonight any storm activity is expected to die out by around midnight with a partly cloudy sky afterward. Lows will be in the 60s on the Caprock and 70s east of the Caprock.
Tomorrow morning will be much the same as today's, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s and 70s early then climbing into the 80s.
Next, the changes expected to follow.
Late Thursday storm and rain chances increase slightly, as does the cloud cover. Isolated to widely scattered storms are likely, though favoring the western viewing area through the afternoon.
Thursday evening and night some storms are expected to make it a bit farther east - possibly into the Lubbock and Plainview areas. Storm and rain chances increasing.
Friday through Saturday brings the best chance of rain to the KCBD viewing area (as a whole). Guidance remains encouraging for at least some of the area to see rain during that time. Slightly cooler temperatures will accompany the showers and increased cloud cover.
Potentially a stormy, rainy, end to the week for many on the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains.
Autumn "officially" begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 AM Monday.
